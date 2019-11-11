ON SALE NOW

Ricky Skaggs and Kentucky Thunder, Nov. 14. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $95. stonemountainartscenter.com

Palaver Strings presents Welcome Home, Nov. 14. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $15 to $45. portcitymusichall.com

Carbon Leaf, Nov. 15. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $25 in advance, $30 day of show, $45 preferred seating. portcitymusichall.com

Dark Star Orchestra, Nov. 15. State Theatre, Portland, $30 in advance, $35 day of show. statetheatreportland.com

Weakened Friends, Nov. 16. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $12 in advance, $15 day of show. portcitymusichall.com

Childsplay with singer Karan Casey, Nov. 16. State Theatre, Portland, $30, $40 reserved seating. statetheatreportland.com

Sarah Shook and The Disarmers, Nov. 17. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $15 in advance, $18 day of show, $25 preferred seating. portcitymusichall.com

The Movement, Nov. 17. Portland House of Music, Portland, $15 in advance, $17 day of show. statetheatreportland.com

Louis The Child, Nov. 20. State Theatre, Portland, $26 in advance, $30 day of show. statetheatreportland.com

Marty Stuart, Nov. 20. Collins Center for the Arts, Orono, $35 to $55. collinscenterforthearts.com

Yonder Mountain String Band, Nov. 21. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $25 in advance, $30 day of show, $40 preferred seating. portcitymusichall.com

The Suitcase Junket, Nov. 22. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $20. stonemountainartscenter.com

The Gibson Brothers & Rob Ickes and Trey Hensley, Nov. 23. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $38. stonemountainartscenter.com

Mandolin Orange, Nov. 22. State Theatre, Portland, $28 in advance, $30 day of show. statetheatreportland.com

Railroad Earth, Nov. 23. State Theatre, Portland, $25 in advance, $30 day of show. statetheatreportland.com

Mr. Speed and Shot of Poison, Nov. 23. Aura, Portland, $15 to $23. auramaine.com

TroyBoi, Nov. 27. State Theatre, Portland, $20 in advance, $25 day of show. statetheatreportland.com

Adam Ezra Group, Nov. 29 & 30. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $35. stonemountainartscenter.com

Stephen Kellogg, Nov. 30. Aura, Portland, $20 in advance, $25 day of show. auramaine.com

Infected Mushroom, Dec. 5. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $22 in advance, $25 day of show. portcitymusichall.com

Cracker, Dec. 6. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $25 to $45. portcitymusichall.com

Bela Fleck and The Flecktones, Dec. 8. State Theatre, Portland, $35 to $55. statetheatreportland.com

Tall Heights, Dec. 8. Portland House of Music, Portland, $12 in advance, $15 day of show. statetheatreportland.com

David Sedaris, Dec. 9. State Theatre, Portland, $36.50 to $56.50. statetheatreportland.com

The Fogcutters Superfantastic Christmas Extravaganza, Dec. 14. State Theatre, Portland, $16 in advance, $20 day of show. statetheatreportland.com

Kung Fu, Dec. 19. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $15 in advance, $20 day of show. portcitymusichall.com

Start Making Sense, Dec. 20. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $18 in advance, $20 day of show, $35 preferred seating. portcitymusichall.com

Stone Mountain Live for Christmas, Dec. 20 & 21. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $65. stonemountainartscenter.com

Francis Ellis, Dec. 21. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $15 in advance, $20 day of show, $30 preferred seating. portcitymusichall.com

Tusk: Fleetwood Mac Tribute, Dec. 28. Aura, Portland, $15 to $33. auramaine.com

10th Annual Stevie Wonder Tribute Night with Kenya Hall & Friends, Dec. 28. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $15 in advance, $18 day of show, $25 preferred seating. statetheatreportland.com

Goldenoak, Dec. 29. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $12 in advance, $15 day of show. onelongfellowsquare.com

Jonathan Edwards, Dec. 31. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $75. stonemountainartscenter.com

Moon Hooch, Dec. 31. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $25 in advance, $30 day of show, $45 preferred seating. portcitymusichall.com

The Ghost of Paul Revere, Dec. 31. State Theatre, Portland, $25 in advance, $30 day of show. statetheatreportland.com

Susan Werner, Jan. 17. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $20. stonemountainartscenter.com

Greensky Bluegrass, Jan. 23. State Theatre, Portland, $29.50 in advance, $35 day of show. statetheatreportland.com

Grace Potter, Jan. 29. State Theatre, Portland, $43.50 in advance, $48.50 in advance. statetheatreportland.com

Dirty Deeds: AC/DC Experience, Feb. 1. Aura, Portland, $15 in advance, $19 day of show. auramaine.com

Calexico and Iron & Wine, Feb. 4. State Theatre, Portland, $40 in advance, $45 day of show. statetheatreportland.com

Citizen Cope, Feb. 13. State Theatre, Portland, $31 in advance, $36 day of show. statetheatreportland.com

JigJam, Feb. 21. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $20. stonemountainartscenter.com

Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes, Feb. 21. State Theatre, Portland, $35 to $60. statetheatreportland.com

Subtronics, March 10. State Theatre, Portland, $25 in advance, $30 day of show. statetheatreportland.com

Enter the Haggis, March 14. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $20 in advance, $25 day of show, $40 preferred seating. portcitymusichall.com

Kat Edmonson, March 21. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $30. stonemountainartscenter.com

Mike Farris, April 18. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $25. stonemountainartscenter.com

The SteelDrivers, April 18. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $25 in advance, $30 day of show, $40 preferred seating. statetheatreportland.com

Judith Owen, April 25. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $20. stonemountainartscenter.com

DuoDuo Quartet, May 16. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $20. stonemountainartscenter.com

The Mammals, May 22. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $20. stonemountainartscenter.com

