WESTBROOK— Riverbank Park was full of veterans, family members and residents Monday for the Veterans Day Ceremony.

Organizer Deb Shangraw was happy that despite the rain and wind the event was a success.

“Last year there were maybe 25 people, including all of the veterans. I saw a veteran leaving that year tearing up because there was no one to sing for the ceremony. I thought they deserved better, so we really pushed it this year,” Shangraw said.

American Legion Post Commanders Gary York of Post 62 and Steve Girard of Post 197 spoke at the ceremony, as did Mayor Mike Sanphy, a veteran. Ret. Navy Commander Phil Spiller Jr. gave the invocation.

“Today, thank the veterans in your life. People in the military gave up so much, they are not idiots or wearing a costume,” Spiller said.

Spiller, who ran for mayor this year, said in a campaign ad in the American Journal that another candidate referred to him as being in “costume” when he attended events in his Navy uniform.

Members of the Westbrook High Marching Band and the chorus performed “America the Beautiful” as well as the national anthem.

A reception was held after the ceremony, which was free for veterans and first responders, at the American Legion on Conant Street.

