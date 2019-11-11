Holden Brannan, Mt. Ararat football: The Eagles’ senior had 26 carries for 198 yards and three touchdowns in Friday’s 36-14 Eight-man Large School division final at previously unbeaten Maranacook. Mt. Ararat advances to Maine’s first eight-man championship game, against Old Orchard Beach on Saturday.

Rion Dos Santos, Falmouth boys’ soccer: The junior midfielder scored Falmouth’s final three goals in its 5-2 Class A championship win Saturday against Lewiston. Dos Santos also scored the game-winner with 3:24 to play in a 2-1 regional final win against Gorham on Tuesday.

Katie Haines, Cape Elizabeth girls’ soccer: Haines, a junior goalkeeper, made two saves Saturday as the Capers beat Hermon, 4-0, in the Class B championship game. Cape did not allow a goal in four playoff games.

Riley Johnston, York football: Johnston, a senior, scored on two long touchdown passes – 57 and 60 yards – to help the Wildcats defeat Wells, 28-8, and advance to the regional finals for the first time in five years.

Sofie Matson, Falmouth girls’ cross country: Matson won the New England Cross Country Championship Saturday in Manchester, Connecticut – becoming Maine’s first regional champ in 10 years. A junior, Matson finished the 5K course in 17 minutes, 52 seconds.

Serena Mower, North Yarmouth Academy girls’ soccer: The Panthers’ senior forward scored the only goal in the Class D state title game, ripping a 25-yard blast with 2:02 to play for a 1-0 win against Penobscot Valley. Mower also set up both goals in a 2-0 South regional final win against Richmond.

Will Shaughnessy, Brunswick boys’ cross country: A senior, Shaughnessy placed sixth at the New England Cross Country meet to lead the Dragons to 15th place, best among the six teams from Maine. Shaughnessy (15:45) finished three seconds behind Mt. Ararat senior Lisandro Berry-Gaviria, who placed fourth.

