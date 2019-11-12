Arrests

11/5 at 7:24 p.m. Shaun Fraser, 28, of Denny Road, was arrested by Officer John Dietlin on Denny Road on charges of burglary, violation of conditions of release and criminal mischief.

11/9 at 9:57 p.m. Aletha Varian, 61, of West Point Road, Phippsburg, was arrested by Cpl. Jason Aucoin on Leeman Highway on a charge of operating under the influence.

Summonses

11/4 Donald Fortin, 23, of Baribeau Drive, Brunswick, was issued a summons by Cpl. Jason Aucoin on Leeman Highway on a charge of operating without a license in violation of conditions or restrictions.

Fire calls

11/4 at 8:52 a.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Snow Park.

11/4 at 11:02 a.m. Odor investigation on Water Street.

11/4 at 1:43 p.m. Fire alarm on High Street.

11/5 at 7:29 a.m. Wires down on Washington Street.

11/5 at 8:22 a.m. Rescue assist in West Bath.

11/5 at 9:30 a.m. Electrical issue on High Street.

11/5 at 12:43 p.m. Alarm activation on Vine Street.

11/5 at 3:53 p.m. Alarm activation on Lincoln Street.

11/6 at 10:46 p.m. Rescue assist on Oak Grove Avenue.

11/6 at 11:01 p.m. Rescue assist on Seekins Drive.

11/9 at 9:40 a.m. Transformer issue on Washington Street.

11/9 at 11:13 a.m. Rescue assist on Dikes Landing Road.

11/9 at 11:48 a.m. Rescue assist on Winship Street.

11/9 at 8:09 p.m. Water issue on Oak Grove.

EMS

Bath emergency medical services responded to 41 calls between Nov. 4-10.

