Arrests
11/5 at 7:24 p.m. Shaun Fraser, 28, of Denny Road, was arrested by Officer John Dietlin on Denny Road on charges of burglary, violation of conditions of release and criminal mischief.
11/9 at 9:57 p.m. Aletha Varian, 61, of West Point Road, Phippsburg, was arrested by Cpl. Jason Aucoin on Leeman Highway on a charge of operating under the influence.
Summonses
11/4 Donald Fortin, 23, of Baribeau Drive, Brunswick, was issued a summons by Cpl. Jason Aucoin on Leeman Highway on a charge of operating without a license in violation of conditions or restrictions.
Fire calls
11/4 at 8:52 a.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Snow Park.
11/4 at 11:02 a.m. Odor investigation on Water Street.
11/4 at 1:43 p.m. Fire alarm on High Street.
11/5 at 7:29 a.m. Wires down on Washington Street.
11/5 at 8:22 a.m. Rescue assist in West Bath.
11/5 at 9:30 a.m. Electrical issue on High Street.
11/5 at 12:43 p.m. Alarm activation on Vine Street.
11/5 at 3:53 p.m. Alarm activation on Lincoln Street.
11/6 at 10:46 p.m. Rescue assist on Oak Grove Avenue.
11/6 at 11:01 p.m. Rescue assist on Seekins Drive.
11/9 at 9:40 a.m. Transformer issue on Washington Street.
11/9 at 11:13 a.m. Rescue assist on Dikes Landing Road.
11/9 at 11:48 a.m. Rescue assist on Winship Street.
11/9 at 8:09 p.m. Water issue on Oak Grove.
EMS
Bath emergency medical services responded to 41 calls between Nov. 4-10.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Arts & Entertainment
Ricky Gervais returning to host 2020 Golden Globes
-
Nation & World
Former President Carter out of surgery, with no complications
-
The Forecaster
Bath Police Beat: Nov. 15
-
Arts & Entertainment
Singer Andrea Bocelli defends opera legend Domingo over sexual harassment allegations
-
Sponsored
Why Starting a Podcast is a Sound Strategy For Building Your Audience