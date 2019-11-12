Alabama is fifth in the latest College Football Playoff rankings, behind LSU, Ohio State, Clemson and Georgia, which took over the fourth spot in the selection committee’s second top 25.

LSU replaced Ohio State as No. 1 after the Tigers won at Alabama on Saturday. The Buckeyes were bumped to No. 2. Clemson moved up two spots to No. 3 after two teams ahead of the Tigers lost for the first time last week, including Alabama.

The Crimson Tide fell to 46-41 to LSU and dropped two spots. Penn State, which had been No. 4, lost 31-26 at Minnesota and fell to ninth. The unbeaten Gophers climbed nine spots to eighth, the largest one-week jump in the six-year history of the College Football Playoff.

Georgia moved up two spots to give the Southeastern Conference two of the top four for the second straight week.

Oregon was sixth and fellow Pac-12 team Utah was seventh.

Oklahoma, the highest-ranked Big 12 team at No. 10, dropped a spot after a one-point victory against Iowa State. The Sooners face 13th-ranked

Baylor on Saturday. The Bears are the lowest-ranked unbeaten team, behind No. 11 Florida and No. 12 Auburn, both with two losses.

The highest-ranked Group of Five teams were 17th-ranked Cincinnati and 18th-ranked Memphis out of the American Athletic Conference. The highest-ranked team from outside the Power Five conferences receives an automatic bid to a New Year’s Six bowl.

COLORADO: The school’s live buffalo mascot Ralphie V will retire after 12 seasons of roaming the field.

The university said Tuesday that Ralphie, who turned 13 in October, hasn’t been showing the same consistency as she has in prior seasons. She wasn’t consistently responding to her handler’s cues, which is why she didn’t run before the game and at halftime against Southern California and Stanford.

Ralphie V will make her final appearance on Nov. 23 against Washington but will not run. She will live on a ranch like Colorado’s previous retired buffaloes have done.

MIDDLE TENNESSEE: Wide receiver Zeke Cobb has been suspended from the program as he faces rape charges.

Murfreesboro police spokesman Larry Flowers said Tuesday that Cobb has been served a sealed indictment on two counts of rape stemming from an incident in 2018. Flowers didn’t have any additional details on the case. Rutherford County sheriff’s spokeswoman Lisa Marchesoni said the 21-year-old is being held at Rutherford County Adult Detention Center on $60,000 bond. A court hearing is set for Nov. 26.

Middle Tennessee coach Rick Stockstill said in a statement that Cobb would be suspended “as we allow the legal process to move forward.” Stockstill added that “it is very disappointing and, if substantiated, such actions do not represent or reflect the standards we have worked extremely hard to develop for our program.”

