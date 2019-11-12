The Maine Charter School Commission voted 6-1 Tuesday to renew the charter for Maine Virtual Academy but attached some stipulations aimed at improving the school’s performance and organization.

The renewal is for five years and comes with requests including that the school increase the size of its governing board, develop a formal tool for evaluating the head of school and develop plans for academic areas where performance targets haven’t been met, said charter commission Executive Director Bob Kautz.

“I think people were impressed with the improvement they made and the actions they’ve taken to help bring about that improvement,” Kautz said after the vote. “I didn’t hear any reservations.”

Commission Chair Nichi Farnham was the only commissioner who did not support the renewal. Kautz said she expressed concern about renewing the charter for five years, the minimum number allowed under state law.

He said it is standard for charter renewals to come with stipulations and they were not in response to concerns that have been raised about the performance of the Maine Virtual Academy.

In January, an independent report by the White Barn Center for Research described higher rates of absenteeism and dropouts than the rest of the state, a lower graduation rate and poor test performance outcomes.

School officials and representatives of the commission said over the summer Maine Virtual Academy has worked to improve some of the problems highlighted in the report and is also subject to additional oversight as both a charter school and a virtual school.

The school, which opened in Sept. 2015, has one of 10 charters in Maine. It currently enrolls 390 students in grades 7 through 12.

Other stipulations in the charter renewal include that the school create a plan for effective collection and analysis of data and contract with or employ a certified special education director in addition to its head of school, Melinda Browne, who is also certified as a special ed director.

Browne said Tuesday there is nothing in the stipulations dictated by the commission the school is against.

“In my opinion, I don’t think any of these things will be a problem at all,” she said. “We’re very pleased and looking forward to continuing efforts to improve the school.”

