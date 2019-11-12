BATH — This year’s National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day, held Oct. 26 through a collaboration with Access Health and area law enforcement agencies, brought in more than 330 pounds of outdated, unused or unwanted medications over the course of four hours, according to a recent Access Health press release.

More than 1,300 pounds of unused and unwanted medications have been properly disposed of since April, with most coming through the Big Green Box initiative, through which community members can dispose of medications 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Big Green Boxes are available at the Bath Police Department, 250 Water St.; Brunswick Police Department, 85 Pleasant St.; Richmond Police Department, 26 Gardiner St.; the Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office, 752 High St. in Bath; and the Topsham Public Safety Building, 100 Main St.

