Bath
Tues. 11/19 6 p.m. Recreation Commission RD
Tues. 11/20 4 p.m. Bicycle & Pedestrian Committee RD
Brunswick
Mon. 11/18 6:30 p.m. Town Council TH
Tues. 11/19 7 p.m. Tree Committee TH
Tues. 11/19 7:15 p.m. Village Review Board TH
Wed. 11/20 10 a.m. Staff Review Committee TH
Wed. 11/20 4:30 p.m. Restoration Advisory Board 4 Noble St.
Wed. 11/20 7 p.m. Recreation Commission TH
Thur. 11/21 4:30 p.m. Sewer District 10 Pine Tree Rd.
Thur. 11/21 6 p.m. Finance Committee TH
Harpswell
Mon. 11/18 3 p.m. Budget Advisory Committee TO
Mon. 11/18 6 p.m. Town Lands TO
Wed. 11/20 10 a.m. Bandstand Committee TO
Wed. 11/20 3 p.m. Conservation Commission TO
Wed. 11/20 5:30 p.m. Planning Board Workshop TO
Wed. 11/20 6:30 p.m. Planning Board Meeting TO
Thur. 11/21 6 p.m. Board of Selectmen
Topsham
Tues. 11/19 7 p.m. Planning Board MR
