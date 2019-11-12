Bath

Tues.  11/19  6 p.m.  Recreation Commission  RD

Tues.  11/20  4 p.m.  Bicycle & Pedestrian Committee  RD

Brunswick

Mon.  11/18  6:30 p.m.  Town Council  TH

Tues.  11/19  7 p.m.  Tree Committee  TH

Tues.  11/19  7:15 p.m.  Village Review Board  TH

Wed.  11/20  10 a.m.  Staff Review Committee  TH

Wed.  11/20  4:30 p.m.  Restoration Advisory Board  4 Noble St.

Wed.  11/20  7 p.m.  Recreation Commission  TH

Thur.  11/21  4:30 p.m.  Sewer District  10 Pine Tree Rd.

Thur.  11/21  6 p.m.  Finance Committee  TH

Harpswell

Mon.  11/18  3 p.m.  Budget Advisory Committee  TO

Mon.  11/18  6 p.m.  Town Lands  TO

Wed.  11/20  10 a.m. Bandstand Committee  TO

Wed.  11/20  3 p.m.  Conservation Commission  TO

Wed.  11/20  5:30 p.m.  Planning Board Workshop  TO

Wed.  11/20  6:30 p.m.  Planning Board Meeting  TO

Thur.  11/21  6 p.m.  Board of Selectmen

Topsham

Tues.  11/19  7 p.m.  Planning Board  MR

