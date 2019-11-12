A minor traffic accident on the Casco Bay Bridge was causing major travel delays during the height of the commuter rush hour Tuesday.
A police dispatcher described the accident, which took place around 4:15 p.m. on the Portland side of the bridge, as minor.
But one motorist said she had been stuck in traffic for about 30 minutes. At 4:45 p.m., the dispatcher said normal travel should be restored soon once the accident scene has been cleared.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Local & State
Maine’s second online school gets 5-year charter renewal
-
Coastal Journal
Freeport hopes to be younger at heart by extending elder services
-
Business
McDonald’s workers say anti-harassment efforts fall short
-
Business
No. 1 milk company declares bankruptcy amid drop in demand
-
Northern Forecaster
New instrument will help Yarmouth gauge the health of Royal River
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.