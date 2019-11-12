A minor traffic accident on the Casco Bay Bridge was causing major travel delays during the height of the commuter rush hour Tuesday.

A police dispatcher described the accident, which took place around 4:15 p.m. on the Portland side of the bridge, as minor.

But one motorist said she had been stuck in traffic for about 30 minutes. At 4:45 p.m., the dispatcher said normal travel should be restored soon once the accident scene has been cleared.

