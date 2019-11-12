Far northern Maine is seeing snow totals approaching 12 inches as a storm packing a wintry mix of precipitation exits the region. Snow was piling up at similar rates in northern Vermont.
The storm created slippery conditions across Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont.
Across the region, dozens of events were delayed or canceled because of the messy weather. In Maine, Gov. Janet Mills delayed the opening of state offices on Tuesday.
The storm brought mix of rain, freezing rain, sleet and snow.
It’s a prelude to the coldest weather of the season. Temperatures were expected to plunge Tuesday night with wind chill readings possibly reaching about zero.
Northern Maine, Vermont blanketed by nearly a foot of snow
