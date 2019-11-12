Cumberland
Thur. 11/14 7 p.m. Board of Adjustments and Appeals TH
Tues. 11/19 6 p.m. Planning Board Workshop TH
Tues. 11/19 7 p.m. Planning Board TH
Wed. 11/20 6:30 p.m. Library Advisory Committee PML
Durham
Thur. 11/14 6:30 p.m. Historic District Commission TO
Mon. 11/18 6 p.m. CIP Committee TO
Tues. 11/19 6:30 p.m. Land Use Ordinance Changes 606 Hallowell Rd.
Thur. 11/21 6:30 p.m. Conservation Commission TO
Falmouth
Mon. 11/18 4 p.m. Town Council Workshop TH
Tues. 11/19 4 p.m. Parks and Community Programs MMAC
Tues. 11/19 6 p.m. Bike-Pedestrian Stakeholders FES
Wed. 11/20 8 a.m. Marijuana Committee TH
Wed. 11/20 3 p.m. Highland Lake Education and Outreach FES
Freeport
Mon. 11/18 5:30 p.m. Sustainability Advisory Board TH
Mon. 11/18 6:30 p.m. Winslow Park Commission TH
Wed. 11/20 6 p.m. Project Review Board TH
Thur. 11/21 7:30 a.m. Active Living Committee TH
Thur. 11/21 6:30 p.m. Shellfish Commission TH
North Yarmouth
Thur. 11/14 6:30 p.m. Traffic Calming Forum Wescustogo
Mon. 11/18 3 p.m. Cemetery Commission TO
Tues. 11/19 7 p.m. Select Board TO
Pownal
Mon. 11/18 6:30 p.m. Ordinance Review Committee MH
Wed. 11/20 7 p.m. Planning Board MH
Yarmouth
Thur. 11/14 7 p.m. Operations Committee CR
Thur. 11/14 7 p.m. School Committee LC
Fri. 11/15 8 a.m. Dog Park Committee CR
Wed. 11/20 6:30 p.m. Bike and Pedestrian Committee CR
Wed. 11/20 6:30 p.m. Recycling Committee WW
Wed. 11/20 7 p.m. West Side Trail Committee LC
Thur. 11/21 7 p.m. Town Council LC
