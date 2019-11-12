Cumberland

Thur.  11/14  7 p.m.  Board of Adjustments and Appeals  TH

Tues.  11/19  6 p.m.  Planning Board Workshop  TH

Tues.  11/19  7 p.m.  Planning Board  TH

Wed.  11/20  6:30 p.m.  Library Advisory Committee  PML

Durham

Thur.  11/14  6:30 p.m.  Historic District Commission  TO

Mon.  11/18  6 p.m.  CIP Committee  TO

Tues.  11/19  6:30 p.m.  Land Use Ordinance  Changes  606 Hallowell Rd.

Thur.  11/21  6:30 p.m.  Conservation Commission  TO

Falmouth

Mon.  11/18  4 p.m.  Town Council Workshop  TH

Tues.  11/19  4 p.m.  Parks and Community Programs  MMAC

Tues.  11/19  6 p.m.  Bike-Pedestrian Stakeholders  FES

Wed.  11/20  8 a.m.  Marijuana Committee  TH

Wed.  11/20  3 p.m.  Highland Lake Education and Outreach  FES

Freeport

Mon.  11/18  5:30 p.m.  Sustainability Advisory Board  TH

Mon.  11/18  6:30 p.m.  Winslow Park Commission  TH

Wed.  11/20  6 p.m.  Project Review Board  TH

Thur.  11/21  7:30 a.m.  Active Living Committee  TH

Thur.  11/21  6:30 p.m.  Shellfish Commission  TH

North Yarmouth

Thur.  11/14  6:30 p.m.  Traffic Calming Forum  Wescustogo

Mon.  11/18  3 p.m.  Cemetery Commission  TO

Tues.  11/19  7 p.m.  Select Board  TO

Pownal

Mon.  11/18  6:30 p.m.  Ordinance Review Committee  MH

Wed.  11/20  7 p.m.  Planning Board  MH

Yarmouth

Thur.  11/14  7 p.m.  Operations Committee  CR

Thur.  11/14  7 p.m.  School Committee  LC

Fri.  11/15  8 a.m.  Dog Park Committee  CR

Wed.  11/20  6:30 p.m.  Bike and Pedestrian Committee  CR

Wed.  11/20  6:30 p.m.  Recycling Committee  WW

Wed.  11/20  7 p.m.  West Side Trail Committee  LC

Thur.  11/21  7 p.m.  Town Council  LC

