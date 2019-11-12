The Monday deaths under investigation on Augusta’s Northern Avenue are a murder-suicide, police said.

According to Maine State Police, Loryn McCollett, 30, was stabbed to death by her boyfriend, Eric Ryan, also 30. Ryan shot and killed himself Monday as Augusta police were entering the apartment where they lived.

In a news release issued Tuesday, state police said detectives continue to investigate while while evidence technicians work in the apartment.

Police at the scene Monday indicated that McCollett had been dead for some time.

On Tuesday, Ray Dobbins, property manager for the building, said Augusta police contacted him Monday afternoon saying they had received a report of a deceased person in the apartment, and they needed a key to get in.

Dobbins said he sent a maintenance worker with a key sometime after 2:30 p.m., and after the door was opened, the worker heard “something” as he was headed down the stairs.

“They don’t know quite what they heard,” he said.

Dobbins said 93 Northern Ave. is a quiet building without a lot of turnover. Derrick Davis has lived in that apartment for two years. McCollett was Davis’s roommate, Dobbins said, and Ryan, who was in a relationship with McCollett, was living there as well.

An Augusta police officer initially responded to a request at 1:27 p.m., Monday for a well-being check. Over the next two hours, seven more officers responded, as well as emergency medical staff.

On Monday night, Augusta and Maine State Police confirmed that a man and a woman had been found dead in the apartment, and that while entering the apartment, Augusta police heard a gunshot.

Autopsies were expected to take place Tuesday or Wednesday at the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Augusta.

This story will be updated.

