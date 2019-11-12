Wells police say a man who robbed a gas station and convenience store at gunpoint on Tuesday was arrested in New Hampshire.

“We have a suspect in custody in New Hampshire. More details to follow,” Wells police said in a news release posted on the department’s Facebook page.

The man brandished a handgun when he entered the Wells Irving around 1:15 p.m., police said He was described as a white male in his 30s who was about 6 feet tall and had dark beard.

The suspect eluded police despite being tracked by a Maine State Police K9 with help from the Maine Marine Patrol and the Ogunquit Police Department.

He was apprehended more than three hours later in New Hampshire. His identify and details regarding the circumstances of his arrest were not available Tuesday night.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: