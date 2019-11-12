Arrests

11/4 at 6:04 a.m. Gabrielle M. Eckardt, 26, of Greenport, New York, was arrested on Granite Street by Officer Zachery Grass on a charge of assault.

11/4 at 1:44 a.m. Mark S. Deteso, 59, of Portland, was arrested on Riverside Street by Officer Benjamin Savage on a charge of criminal trespass.

11/4 at 10:20 a.m. Daniel G. Duhamel, 36, of South Portland, was arrested on Park Avenue by Officer Jonathan Whiteman on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

11/4 at 1:23 p.m. Dale Eldridge, 46, of Portland, was arrested on Oxford Street by Officer Christopher Crout on two counts of violation of conditional release.

11/5 at 11:24 a.m. David Paul Curtis, 68, address unlisted, was arrested on Cumberland Avenue by Officer James Keddy on charges of public drinking and violation of conditional release.

11/5 at 11:24 a.m. Gary Vincent Moody, 54, of Portland, was arrested on Cumberland Avenue by Officer James Keddy on a charge of public drinking.

11/6 at midnight. Lytfi Volksmyth, 44, of Westbrook, was arrested on Pine Street by Officer Christopher Coyne on a charge of theft of services.

11/6 at 1:50 a.m. Richard John Depetris, 67, of Southport, North Carolina, was arrested on Congress Street by Officer Mark Mitchell on a charge of operating under the influence.

11/6 at 8:45 p.m. Anthony Smen, 34, of Portland, was arrested on Pearl Street by Officer James Keddy on two counts of criminal trespass.

11/7 at 1 p.m. Ely Salazar, 19, of Portland, was arrested on Congress Street by Officer Michelle Cole on a charge of criminal trespass.

11/7 at 1:20 p.m. Dominick Michael Morrison, 18, of Portland, was arrested on Brackett Street by Officer Christopher Coyne on a charge of violation of conditional release.

11/7 at 6:34 p.m. Deann D. Higgins, 30, of Raymond, was arrested on Portland Street by Officer Matthew Rider on charges of operating without a licence, unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and two counts of violation of conditional release.

11/7 at 11:46 p.m. Gilbert D. Damian, 41, of Portland, was arrested on Four Winds Road by Officer Mark Mitchell on charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and violation of conditional release.

11/7 at 11:48 p.m. Levi S. Marden, 26, of Portland, was arrested on Congress Street by Officer Erik Richard on charges of leaving the scene of an accident and operating under the influence.

11/8 at 11 a.m. Todd E. Burke, 59, of Portland, was arrested on State Street by Officer Christopher Coyne on a charge of public drinking.

11/8 at 11:55 p.m. Nicholas Waterman, 41, of Portland, was arrested on Island Avenue by Officer Robert Lauterbach on charges of assault and violation of conditional release.

11/8 at 12:15 p.m. Melissa R. Jordan, 41, of Portland, was arrested on Cedar Street by Officer Christopher Crout on charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

11/9 at 12:10 a.m. Chrystal M. Chihisa, 36, of Gray, was arrested on Hersey Street by Officer Cody Forbes on a charge of operating after suspension.

11/9 at 1:32 a.m. Michael P. Mynahan, 24, of Saco, was arrested on Union Street by Officer Mark Mitchell on charges of disorderly conduct and refusing to submit to arrest or detention.

11/9 at 1:33 a.m. Dylan Morton, 24, of Portsmouth, New Hampshire, was arrested on Union Street by Officer Erik Richard on a charge of disorderly conduct.

11/9 at 9:03 a.m. Mugere Oyet Charles, 32, of Portland, was arrested on Portland Street by Officer Christopher Crout on an outstanding warrant.

11/9 at 11:26 a.m. Benjamin D. Dehaan, 32, of Portland, was arrested on Cumberland Avenue by Officer Brian Rollins on a charge of operating an unregistered motor vehicle.

11/9 at 6 p.m. Michael Gemmell, 37, of Casco, was arrested on Brighton Avenue by Officer Jeremy Turner on charges of operating after suspension and two counts of violation of conditional release.

11/9 at 6:11 p.m. Scott Bell, 60, of Casco, was arrested on Brighton Avenue by Officer Jeremy Turner on an outstanding warrant.

11/9 at 6:16 p.m. Joseph M. Garnett, 24, of Westbrook, was arrested on Cutter Street by Officer Curran Huff on an outstanding warrant.

11/9 at 9:24 p.m. Philip A. Haskell, 47, address unlisted, was arrested on Casco Street by Officer Cody Forbes on a charge of theft by extortion.

11/9 at 9:24 a.m. Molly J. O’Connell, 28, address unlisted, was arrested on Casco Street by Officer Cody Forbes on charges of false public alarm or report and theft by extortion.

11/9 at 9:24 p.m. Porsha S. Smith,37, of Bloonfield, Connecticut, was arrested on Casco Street by Officer Cody Forbes on a charge of theft by extortion and trafficking in prison contraband.

11/9 at 11:41 p.m. Sean N. Gassett, 23, of Hopkinton, Massachusetts, was arrested on Wharf Street by Officer Brent Ross on charges of assault and disorderly conduct.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: