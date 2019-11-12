SCARBOROUGH — The first of a three-part series, “The Media Revolution: Changing the World,” hosted by Scarborough Public Library and the Camden Conference, will be at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13, at Scarborough Public Library, 48 Gorham Road.

The series will explore the challenges that journalists and the public face in differentiating misinformation, disinformation and distortion – and the power of technology in shaping the flow of information and its use. This is the sixth year that the library has partnered with the Camden Conference on a program series.

The first installment, “The Case for Unbiased News,” will be presented by Richard Valdmanis, Boston Bureau chief for the international news organization Reuters. The second installment, “The Role of Social media in the Arab Spring,” is at 2 p.m. Nov. 17 and will be presented by Kathleen Howard Sutherland, Ph.D., associate professor specializing in Middle East studies. The third installment, “The Return of the Moguls: How Jeff Bezos and John Henry Are Remaking Newspapers for the Twenty-First Century” is at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 12 and will be presented by Dan Kennedy, nationally recognized media commentator. The series is free and open to the public. For more information, visit www.scarboroughlibrary.org/adults/events/series/camden-conference.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: