Arrests
11/6 12:50 p.m. Joshua Wentworth, 36, of Tenney Hill Road, Casco, was arrested on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Jessica Larose on charges of unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs and violating bail condition of release.
Summonses
11/5 at 3:36 p.m. Lesha Ann Gordon, 31, of Patriot Lane, Sanford, was issued a summons on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Breagh Macaulay on a charge of passing a stopped school bus.
11/7 at 9:15 p.m. Maureen Verreault, 55, of Summerfield Lane, was issued a summons on Commerce Drive by Officer Aaron Erickson on a charge of assault.
11/17 at 9:20 p.m. Bruce Voyer, 49, of Willowdale Road, was issued a summons on U.S. Route 1 and Lucky Lane by Officer Holly Thompson on charges of operating under the influence and violating bail condition of release.
11/8 at 6:13 a.m. Spencer Lucas, 24, of Doles Ridge Road, Limerick, was issued a summons on Payne Road by Officer Aaron Erickson on a charge of operating while license suspended or revoked.
11/9 at 10:39 p.m. Avery James Lind, 18, of Raymond, was issued a summons on Payne Road by Officer Holly Thompson on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.
11/9 at 10:39 p.m. Michael Ryan, 18, of Harding Drive, Windham, was issued a summons on Payne Road by Officer Holly Thompson on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.
11/10 at 6:56 a.m. John Lucas, 50, of Woodstock, Vermont, was issued a summons on Gorham Road by Officer Aaron Erickson on a charge of operating a vehicle without a license.
Fire calls
11/4 at 7:10 a.m. Alarm call on Pleasant Hill Road.
11/5 at 1:28 p.m. Alarm call on Gorham Road.
11/5 at 2:03 p.m. Transformer issue on Payne Road.
11/5 at 5:10 p.m. Assist Saco on Raynan Lane.
11/5 at 9:03 p.m. Carbon monoxide detected on Maple Avenue.
11/6 at 10:43 a.m. Gas leak on Quentin Drive.
11/6 at 10:49 a.m. Alarm call on Cummings Road.
11/6 at 10:52 a.m. Alarm call on U.S. Route 1.
11/6 at 1:14 p.m. Alarm call on Richards Way.
11/7 at 12:53 a.m. Fire alarm issue on Cabela Boulevard.
11/7 at 11:58 a.m. Fire alarm issue on Cabela Boulevard.
11/7 at 12:23 p.m. Assist citizen on Honeysuckle Lane.
11/7 at 5:30 p.m. Carbon monoxide detected on Fairfield Road.
11/7 at 9:16 p.m. Propane leak detected on Black Point Road.
11/7 at 10:18 p.m. Fire alarm activated on Foley Farm Road.
11/8 at 8:48 a.m. Electrical problem on Payne Road.
11/8 at 5:48 p.m. Alarm call on County Road.
11/8 at 11:57 p.m. Alarm call on Winslow Homer Road.
11/9 at 12:48 p.m. Sprinkler problem on Gallery Boulevard.
11/9 at 2:31 p.m. Check on permitted burn on Elmwood Avenue.
11/9 at 4:21 p.m. Strange odor in the area on Shell Street.
11/9 at 11:18 p.m. Fire alarm issue on Gallery Boulevard.
11/10 at 11:17 a.m. Assist Gorham on Beech Circle.
11/10 at 1:57 p.m. Assist Gorham on Maple Drive.
11/10 at 1:58 p.m. Alarm call on Gorham Road.
EMS
Scarborough Emergency Medical Services responded to 35 calls from Nov. 4-10.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Arts Review
Theater review: Mad Horse prances boldly – and beautifully – into reality with ‘Mary Jane’
-
The Forecaster
South Portland Police Beat: Nov. 15
-
Nation & World
U.S. government detained a record 70,000 migrant children in custody in 2019
-
Local & State
Portland police will honor school board’s request to put body camera use on hold
-
Southern Forecaster
First responders urge motorists to be on alert along the Maine Turnpike