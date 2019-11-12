BASEBALL

Red Sox infielder Michael Chavis, a former Portland Sea Dog, will be the featured guest at the 2020 Portland Sea Dogs Hot Stove Dinner and Silent Auction. The event, which benefits the Maine Children’s Cancer Program, begins at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 15, at the Portland Sheraton at Sable Oaks in South Portland.

Tickets for the dinner go on sale at 10 a.m. Wednesday. Individual tickets are $80 each, with 10-person reserved tables available for $750. Tickets can be purchased through the Sea Dogs’ ticket office by calling (207) 879-9500 or online at www.seadogs.com.

Chavis, the 26th overall pick in the 2014 June draft, made his Double-A debut with the Sea Dogs in 2017, hitting .250 with 14 homers and 39 RBI in 67 games. He was named the 2017 Red Sox minor league offensive player of the year after hitting .282 with 31 homers and 94 RBI between High-A Salem and Portland. Chavis made his major league debut in 2019, hitting .254 with 18 homers and 58 RBI in 95 games for Boston.

BASKETBALL

NBA: Yet another member of the Golden State Warriors is injured, with two-way guard Damion Lee now out because of a broken right hand.

The injury occurred during Golden State’s 122-108 home loss to the Jazz on Monday night. Lee underwent an MRI exam Tuesday morning that revealed a nondisplaced fracture of the fourth metacarpal.

The team said he will be re-evaluated in two weeks.

Lee joins a long list of injured players on the depleted Warriors, who are 2-9 following five straight trips to the NBA finals.

Stephen Curry had surgery on his broken left hand, which he injured Oct. 30, and will need another procedure next month to have pins removed. He said he expects to be playing again come spring.

The two-time MVP joins Klay Thompson, who is recovering from a July 2 surgery on a torn ACL in his left knee suffered during Game 6 of the NBA finals. Thompson could miss the entire season.

Kevon Looney, who is dealing with a nerve issue that has kept him out since a brief appearance in the opener, is going through more extensive workouts but is still not ready to return, while guard Jacob Evans III is still dealing with a strained inner thigh muscle and also will miss Wednesday’s game. Kerr said he is likely still at least a couple of weeks from playing again.

Backup center Omari Spellman was listed as doubtful to face the Lakers because of a sprained left ankle and already sat out Monday’s loss to the Jazz.

• The Indiana Pacers temporarily assigned guard Victor Oladipo to their G League affiliate in Fort Wayne.

It’s largely a procedural move that gives the two-time All-Star an opportunity to get extra practice time. The Pacers played at Orlando on Sunday and did not hold a shootaround before Tuesday’s game against Oklahoma City.

Oladipo is working his way back from a ruptured quad tendon in his right knee. He suffered the injury in January and is not expected to return to game action until at least December.

TENNIS

ATP FINALS: Dominic Thiem became the first player to advance from the group stage after outlasting five-time champion Novak Djokovic 6-7 (5), 6-3, 7-6 (5) in a seesaw crowd pleaser at London.

That leaves Djokovic facing a winner-takes-all match against Roger Federer – in a highly anticipated rematch of this year’s epic Wimbledon final – to decide who will join Thiem in the semifinals.

Federer beat Matteo Berrettini 7-6 (2), 6-3 earlier, which means he and Djokovic both have a 1-1 record before playing each other in their last round-robin match on Thursday.

OLYMPICS

BASEBALL: Tampa Bay prospect Jake Cronenworth put the U.S. ahead to stay in the first inning, Angels draft pick Jo Adell homered and the Americans beat Japan 4-3 at the Tokyo Dome for their first win in the super round of an Olympic baseball qualifying tournament.

Clayton Richard, released by Toronto in September, got the win despite allowing two runs in 2 2/3 innings. Brandon Dickson, a former St. Louis pitcher who has spent seven seasons with Orix in Japan’s Pacific League, struck out two in a perfect ninth for the save. Seattle’s Penn Murfee started with three hitless innings.

Managed by Scott Brosius, the U.S. plays Australia on Wednesday and Taiwan on Friday.

BADMINTON: The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee has launched the decertification of USA Badminton after the national governing body failed to complete a host of measures needed to protect athletes from sex abuse.

A 2018 audit of USA Badminton showed it didn’t have proper policies in place for safe-sport training and background checks. A follow-up this year showed none of the fixes had been completed.

DOPING

SWIMMING: The World Anti-Doping Agency wants China’s star swimmer Sun Yang banned for up to eight years for alleged doping rules violations.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport said ahead of a rare appeal hearing in open court on Friday that WADA requests a ban of two to eight years. Sun served a three-month ban in 2014 for a positive test.

If WADA wins, the three-time Olympic freestyle champion will miss the 2020 Tokyo Games.

SOCCER

U.S. MEN: The sporting director of the U.S. Soccer Federation says Gregg Berhalter’s job as men’s national team coach is safe despite some disappointing results.

Berhalter was hired last December after the Americans failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup. The U.S. lost to Mexico 1-0 in the CONCACAF Gold Cup final in July, was beaten 3-0 by El Tri in a September exhibition and lost 2-0 at Canada last month in the CONCACAF Nations League. The Americans have nine wins, five losses and two draws this year.

Sporting director Earnie Stewart says: “When I evaluate Gregg and the coaching staff and what I’ve seen to date, I’m a pleased man, and an individual result is not going to change that. It’s just not.”

