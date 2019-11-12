PORTLAND — The three finalists to create a memorial to honor the Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr. in Portland will present their final designs at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, in City Council chambers.

The finalists are Robert Katz, Augusta; TJD&A Landscape Architects, Yarmouth; and Ironwood Design Group, Newmarket, New Hampshire.

The city has allocated $100,000 for the creation of the memorial on the Bayside Trail, and the three finalists are each receiving $2,500 for developing their proposals.

“A monument to the life and legacy of Dr. King will serve as a special place of reflection and inspiration for all Maine people,” said the Rev. Kenneth Lewis, pastor of the Green Memorial AME Zion Church in Portland, and Co-Chair of the Selection Committee. “I encourage the public to attend the presentations on Nov. 14.”

The Selection Committee will meet on Nov. 19 to deliberate and score the finalists.

To review the materials from the three finalists, please visit https://www.portlandmaine.gov/2460/MLK-Memorial-Selection-Committee.

