Arrests
No arrests were reported from Nov. 4-11.
Summonses
11/7 at 1:07 a.m. Newton Silva, 25, of Forest Avenue, Portland, was issued a summons by Officer Mathew Bowers on Main Street on a charge of operating after suspension.
Fire calls
11/5 at 1:13 a.m. Mutual aid on Interstate 295.
11/8 at 1:22 a.m. Mutual aid on Mountain Road in Harpswell.
11/8 at 10:25 a.m. Structure fire on Front Street.
11/10 at 2:04 p.m. Traffic hazard on Murder Road.
11/10 at 3:22 p.m. Elevator malfunction on Governors Way.
11/10 at 7:11 p.m. Fire alarm on Governors Way.
EMS
Topsham emergency medical services responded to 27 calls from Nov. 4-11.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Arts & Entertainment
‘Jeopardy!’ contestant pays tribute to Trebek with final response
-
The Forecaster
Midcoast drug take-back day brings in 330 pounds of meds
-
Local & State
Police looking for Westbrook man missing since Friday
-
Arts & Entertainment
Ricky Gervais returning to host 2020 Golden Globes
-
Cops & Courts
Police: Northern Avenue deaths in Augusta murder-suicide