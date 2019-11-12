Arrests

No arrests were reported from Nov. 4-11.

Summonses

11/7 at 1:07 a.m. Newton Silva, 25, of Forest Avenue, Portland, was issued a summons by Officer Mathew Bowers on Main Street on a charge of operating after suspension.

Fire calls

11/5 at 1:13 a.m. Mutual aid on Interstate 295.

11/8 at 1:22 a.m. Mutual aid on Mountain Road in Harpswell.

11/8 at 10:25 a.m. Structure fire on Front Street.

11/10 at 2:04 p.m. Traffic hazard on Murder Road.

11/10 at 3:22 p.m. Elevator malfunction on Governors Way.

11/10 at 7:11 p.m. Fire alarm on Governors Way.

EMS

Topsham emergency medical services responded to 27 calls from Nov. 4-11.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: