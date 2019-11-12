Arrests

No arrests were reported for the period Nov. 4-10.

Summonses

No criminal summonses were reported for the period Nov. 4-10.

Fire calls

11/4 at 9:53 a.m. Alarm on Main Street.

11/4 at 10:52 p.m. Assist North Yarmouth.

11/5 at 6:45 a.m. Accident on Downeast Drive.

11/5 at 10:20 a.m. Alarm on U.S. Route 1.

11/5 at 8:01 p.m. Alarm on West Elm Street.

11/6 at 3:32 p.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.

11/6 at 3:34 p.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.

11/6 at 10:05 p.m. Assist Cumberland.

11/7 at 6:41 p.m. Accident on North Road.

11/8 at 10:24 p.m. Assist Falmouth.

11/9 at 6:50 p.m. Disabled motor vehicle on Madelaine Point Road.

11/10 at 12:48 p.m. Disabled motor vehicle on Interstate 295.

EMS

Yarmouth emergency medical services responded to 22 calls from Nov. 4-10.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: