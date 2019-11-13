Arrests

11/6 at 8:13 a.m. Richard Hill, 59, of Cape Elizabeth, was arrested on Shore Road by Officer Eric Vanasse on charges of operating under the influence and violating conditions of release.

11/8 at 6:40 p.m. Kenneth LaFlamme, 48, of Cape Elizabeth, was arrested on Vernon Road by Officer Aaron Webster on charges of unlawful possession of methamphetameme and violating conditions of release.

Summonses

No criminal summonses were reported for the period Nov. 5-11.

Fire calls

11/5 at 6:55 a.m. Fire alarm on Shore Road.

11/6 at 7:49 a.m. Accident on Ocean House Road.

11/6 at 11:32 a.m. Fire alarm on Ocean House Road.

11/7 at 8:33 a.m. Fire alarm on Cooper Drive.

11/7 at 1:32 p.m. Fire alarm on Heritage Court.

EMS

Cape Elizabeth emergency medical services responded to 10 calls from Nov. 5-11.

