The death of a Westbrook man who was found dead four days after he went missing from his apartment is not considered suspicious, Westbrook police said.
Henry Jacques, 45, was last seen at 55 Brown St., Apt. 2, at approximately 3 p.m. by his girlfriend, according to the Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit, which assisted Westbrook police with the investigation. Jacques shared the apartment with his girlfriend and a roommate.
His body was found Tuesday afternoon in the woods behind Saint Anthony’s Church on Brown Street in Westbrook, police said.
An autopsy was conducted Wednesday by the office of the Chief Medical Examiner, but further tests are required before pathologists can determine the cause and manner of death, said Westbrook Police Capt. Steven Goldberg.
