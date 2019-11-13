PORTLAND — The Foundation for Portland Public Schools has completed its eleventh annual Fall Teacher Grants Program cycle, awarding more than $47,000 to fund 75 grant proposals.

The grants support teachers’ efforts to enrich education, innovate in the classroom, engage the community and inspire students.

This year’s funded projects include investments in literacy resources, Wabanaki studies, technology, visiting artists and authors, and access to arts programming at Portland Stage, Portland Ovations, Portland Symphony and the Museum of Art, according to the foundation.