CARIBOU — A hospital in northern Maine has been ordered to pay more than $1.2 million in damages to a woman in a medical negligence lawsuit.
A jury in Aroostook County found that Cary Medical Center in Caribou didn’t properly treat internal bleeding suffered by Patricia Akerson, of Perham. Akerson’s attorney, Travis Brennan, said Akerson endured “three needless surgeries and permanent injury” due to the inappropriate treatment of a hematoma in her leg.
Brennan said Akerson sought damages in the range of $500,000 to $700,000. The jury awarded more.
A spokesman for the hospital didn’t return a call seeking comment about the verdict.
