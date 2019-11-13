What irony! On the front page of the Nov. 5 Press Herald, we saw the scientists from the Gulf of Maine 2050 International Symposium, meeting in Portland, tell us about the impending problems for the Gulf of Maine that we will have in the coming years from climate change. And, on this very day, the Trump administration pulled the U.S. out of the Paris climate accord (Page A8).

Also, on Page A7 of the same edition, the president of the Gulf of Maine Research Institute informed us that we must change our way of thinking about these environmental stresses. I have a plan for that!

We must change our way of thinking to an action plan. Most people have no idea what to do in the face of potential calamities, but there are actions that all of us can take that are likely to go a long way to saving us. But you, your family, your friends and acquaintances and co-workers must all get on board, immediately.

First, you must limit your local and long-distance travel to only what is necessary. Second, you must drastically reduce your meat consumption, because the production of that meat is highly producing of greenhouse gases. Thirdly, you must limit your buying of unnecessary stuff, all of which takes the burning of fossil fuels to manufacture. There are other steps that we can take, but these are the most important in saving the Gulf of Maine and all other environments.

Len Frenkel

South Portland

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: