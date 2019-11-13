NEW HIRES

Trampas Hutches, president and chief executive officer of Melissa Memorial Hospital in Holyoke, Colorado, was hired as president of Franklin Community Health Network.

Hutches brings more than 20 years experience in hospital management. He succeeds Timothy A. Churchill, who is retiring at the end of the year.

Katelynd Sperry joined OTELCO as a project manager in its New Gloucester office.

Sperry previously worked for Bath Iron Works. She lives in Brunswick.

Evergreen Credit Union announced two new hires.

Cassandra Mooers joined as a mortgage loan originator.

Mooers brings several years of financial experiences as both a mortgage originator and title processor.

Julia Leighton was hired a membership development associate.

Leighton brings more than 10 years of experience in sales and customer service.

PROMOTIONS

Andrea (Andy) Dodge Patstone, the chief operating officer of Western Maine Health, will become president of Stephens Memorial Hospital and its local network of providers.

Patstone was previously an executive with MaineHealth, which she joined in 2011, first as vice president of strategic initiatives and later as its senior vice president, system development.

Like Hutches, she also succeeds Timothy Churchill, who is retiring at the end of the year.

BOARD APPOINTMENTS

The Maine Port Authority announced the appointment of Dennis Damon to its board of directors in October.

Damon, of Trenton, is a fourth-generation commercial fisherman and former teacher, coach and business owner. He served as a Hancock County Commissioner from 1992 to 2002 and represented District 28 in the Maine Senate from 2002 to 2010, chairing both the Joint Committee on Marine Resources and Transportation.

