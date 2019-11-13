SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Author Maya Angelou and performer RuPaul are among the inductees for the next class of California Hall of Fame.
Gov. Gavin Newsom and his wife, Jennifer Siebel Newsom, announced the inductees on Wednesday.
The class includes soccer player and two-time World Cup champion Brandi Chastain, skateboarder and entrepreneur Tony Hawk, actor and comedian George Lopez, chef and restaurateur Wolfgang Puck, astrophysicist France A. Córdova, author Jeanne Wakatsuki Houston, civil rights leader James M. Lawson Jr. and winemaker Helen M. Turley.
The class will be inducted during a ceremony on Dec. 10, though Angelou died in 2014.
The California Hall of Fame started in 2006, and inductees are selected each year by the governor and first partner.
Newsom is a Democrat and says the inductees “embody California’s innovative spirit.”
