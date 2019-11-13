Mid Coast Hospital Auxiliary accomplishments lauded

The work accomplished by Mid Coast Hospital Auxiliary in 2019 was at the forefront when members came together on Oct. 30 for their annual meeting and brunch at the Brunswick Hotel and Tavern.

The election of new board members and recent Auxiliary contributions to key Mid Coast Hospital projects were also highlighted, including $60,000 in fundraising proceeds to Mid Coast-Parkview Health’s Capital Campaign.

“We are so grateful to the Auxiliary for the tremendous amount of support they give us each year, and the vital role it plays in furthering our mission to care for the health of our community,” said Lois Skillings, president and CEO of Mid Coast-Parkview Health. “This year especially, the Auxiliary’s generosity will directly help improve patient experience through the Mid Coast Senior Health expansion, which includes crucial updates such as converting our long-term care and rehabilitation communities to all private rooms.”

In 2019, the Mid Coast Hospital Auxiliary raised more than $107,000 at fundraisers held throughout the year, as well as through proceeds raised by the Auxiliary Gift Shop. Annual Auxiliary events include the Valentine’s Bake Sale in February, the Used Book Sale held in April, the Grand and Glorious Yard Sale in May, and the Holiday Bazaar and Wreath Sale at the end of November. Additionally, the Auxiliary Gift Shop located at Mid Coast Hospital is open year-round.

During the meeting, Mid Coast Hospital Auxiliary President Joan Shea awarded a check for $60,000 to Skillings as a donation toward Mid Coast-Parkview Health’s Capital Campaign for the renovation of Mid Coast Senior Health. The Mid Coast Senior Health renovation and expansion is projected to be complete by June 2020, and in addition to more private rooms, will also include expanded hospice care services, and renovated dining and living areas.

Habitat for Humanity volunteers celebrated at annual reception

The life and career of Michele Ober, who died in August, was celebrated at the annual Habitat for Humanity 7 Rivers Maine volunteer recognition event on Oct. 26.

Ober’s memory is being honored each year with the Michele Ober Volunteer Award, bestowed upon ReStore volunteers Josh Bouchard and Diesel Marie in its inaugural year.

Over 60 Habitat volunteers, staff members and friends gathered at the Winter Street Center in Bath, where updates on Habitat’s activities were also shared and volunteers were thanked and recognized for their service. Among the honorees was President’s Award-winner Barbara Graham, who also works at ReStore, where building materials and furniture are sold to the public as a revenue source for Habitat for Humanity. ReStore volunteers Gard Conley, Bruce Myer, Courney Neff and Pete Renault, members of the Weatherizing & Repair Team, won the Golden Hammer award.

Hires, promotions, appointments

The Arts and Cultural Alliance of Freeport has hired Janelle LoSciuto as its new executive director. LoSciuto comes to ACAF with an extensive background in nonprofit leadership, administration and development. She has a strong foundation in the arts and holds a bachelor’s degree in vocal performance and theater, and a master’s in entertainment business.

