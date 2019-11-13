PORTLAND – Catherine “Kitty” Carswell, 96, died peacefully on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House with her loving family by her side.

Catherine was born in Boston, on Dec. 7, 1922. She graduated from Portland High School in 1941. She then graduated from cosmetology school. After she worked and taught at the Golden School of Cosmetology she entered the political stage.

She found great pride in working for the people of the State of Maine. She served in the Maine House of Representatives from 1957 through 1968, in the Maine Senate from 1971-1972 and was the only woman Senator in the 105th Legislative Session.

Kitty and her husband enjoyed the northern woods by hunting, fishing and sailing by Long Pond, Maine, and on the coast of Maine. She never stopped helping people. It was all about caring for people and social justice for all.

Kitty was predeceased by her husband, Charles Carswell in 2002. She is survived by her sister, Margaret (Peggy) Reali of Old Orchard Beach; and her niece and caretaker, Sandra Whitten; and many other nieces and nephews of Maine and Florida.

At Kitty’s request all services will be private. Arrangements are under the direction of Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home, 172 State Street, Portland, Maine. To view Catherine’s memorial page, or to share online condolence, please visit www ConroTullyWalker.com

