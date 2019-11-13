SCARBOROUGH – Gary A. Labbe, 79, of Westbrook, passed away Nov. 5, 2019, at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House. He was born in Waterville, May 19, 1940, to Arthur and Arlene Fernald Labbe; he was a longtime bus driver for the city of Portland, and enjoyed horseracing and playing cards.

He was predeceased by his parents, stepfather, Norman Nelson, brothers, Alfred Labbe, Michael and Brian Nelson. He is survived by sisters, Joan McDonough and Carol Schiffman; brother, Craig Nelson and many nieces and nephews and cousins.

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, November 14, at Forest City Cemetery.

