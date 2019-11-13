SACO – Normand Auguste Oscar Bernier, 85, of Saco, passed away Friday Nov. 8, 2019 at his residence. He was born in Biddeford on July 12, 1934, the son of Oscar and Marie Picard Bernier. Normand was a graduate of St. Louis High School in 1953 and an associate’s degree from University of Maine in Portland.

He proudly served our country in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. Normand worked for many years as a self employed carpenter. He also worked for York County Community Action and most recently, as a house inspector for the City of Biddeford. Normand married Linda Johnson on Dec. 31, 1984 and they were married for almost 35 years. He enjoyed Table Tennis and has won many medals and trophies over the years. Normand also enjoyed playing pool and horse shoes. He was a talented wood worker who made canes and wooden boxes that he would give to relatives and friends. Normand will be sadly missed by his family and friends.

He was predeceased by his parents, Oscar and Marie Picard; two sons, Benjamin Bernier in 1999 and Mark Bernier in 2007.

Normand is survived by his loving wife, Linda of Saco; a daughter, Bonnie Ferris of Rumford, a daughter, Brenda Johnson and her partner, Harland Curit, a daughter, Julie Bernier of Buxton and her partner, Jim Nicholas; a brother, Richard Bernier and his wife, Keri McCallum, two sisters, Dolly Lajoie And Doris Robida, both of Saco; stepchildren, Sherry Cabana and her husband, Shawn and Scott Johnson and his wife, Jennifer; grandchildren, Jessica Sparling and her husband, Josh, Christopher Ham, Joel Ferris, Emily Johnson, and Tara Curit; great-grandchildren, Corey King, Kayleigh King, Jordan Humiston, Ariana Teall, and Kiara Teall, grandstepchildren, Morgan and Mason Cabana, Jacob and Haylie Johnson.

All services for Mr. Bernier are private at his request. On-line condolences can be given to the family at www.cotefuneralhome.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Cote Funeral Home, 87 James St., Saco.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Normand’s memory to the

Animal Welfare Society

46 Holland Road

Kennebunk, ME 04043

