BOWDOINHAM — An Orono man is charged with drug trafficking after police found 15 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop on Interstate 295 in Bowdoinham on Monday.

Troopers stopped a vehicle headed south on I-295 in Bowdoinham driven by Terrel Walker, 28, originally from New York and now living in Orono.

Walker was the subject of an outstanding federal arrest warrant related to a drug trafficking arrest by Maine State Police in August 2019, according to a news release.

Walker allegedly had more than 15 pounds of marijuana packaged for commercial sale and worth around $30,000. Police say he also was found with $2,000 in cash and some unmarked and unlabeled pills.

The type of pills are unknown, and police are waiting for laboratory test results.

Walker was arrested and charged with unlawful trafficking of marijuana and bail violation, both Class C crimes punishable by up to 5 years incarceration and a $5,000 fine.

State police say they also arrested a passenger, 25-year-old Eimel Evans of Augusta, on a warrant for a misdemeanor traffic violation.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: