South Portland’s baseball program has been a powerhouse on the diamond in recent seasons and the program’s profile was raised even higher Wednesday afternoon when three senior standouts signed their National Letters of Intent in Beal Gymnasium to play at the next level.

Noah Lewis will stay in-state and play for the University of Maine, while Anthony Poole will attend Southern New Hampshire University in Manchester, New Hampshire and pitching ace Hunter Owen will take his talented left arm to Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tennessee.

Wednesday was the first day for high school seniors to sign a national letter of intent in all sports but football. The NLI is a one-year binding agreement used by NCAA Division I and II programs to confirm that a student will attend the institution in exchange for an athletic scholarship.

“This is very exciting for South Portland baseball and the entire community,” said Red Riots’ coach Mike Owens. “It’s a great class. All three of these guys are better people than they are players and they’re great players. They’re leaders and great kids. I’m excited for them to have this opportunity.”

Lewis was a first-team Southwestern Maine Activities Association all-star last spring and plays shortstop and pitches for South Portland. He’s excited about the prospect of playing in Orono.

“The history of Maine (baseball) and being from here, I just want to represent the state the right way,” Lewis said. “There were some other schools interested, but there’s always been something about Maine I just liked.”

Poole, another reigning league all-star, who received tons of acclaim this fall for quarterbacking the Red Riots’ football team to its best season in years, can play the infield or outfield and should be a good fit at SNHU.

“(Today) means so much,” Poole said. “Playing college baseball has been a dream of mine and to have two teammates with me (signing today) is really special. I had a few options, but Southern New Hampshire is great. I think I’ll have a great career there.”

Owen was the most decorated of the three last season, being named a first-team league all-star, the SMAA’s top pitcher, South Portland’s Spring Male Athlete of the Year by The Forecaster and Maine’s Gatorade Player of the Year. The hurler is the latest in a series of Maine players (with major leaguer Ryan Flaherty the most notable) to take their talent to Vanderbilt.

“It’s amazing to have the opportunity to play Division I baseball,” Owen said. “I had a lot of schools interested, but Vanderbilt had the right feel.”

While the three players have big things awaiting them in college, they hope to win an elusive state title before graduating and it’s likely the Red Riots will be viewed as the team to beat when April rolls around.

“I’m excited for my teammates and what we get to do together this upcoming season,” Owen said.

“The culture here at South Portland is just different,” Lewis said. “Coach Owens has done a great job here. We’re excited for the spring. We want to win a state championship.”

“I’m glad I get these guys for one more year,” Owens added.

