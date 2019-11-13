Arrests

11/1 at 12:37 a.m. Bruce Babock, 52, of South Portland, was arrested on Westbrook Street by Officer Daniel Purinton on a charge of operating under the influence.

11/1 at 10:33 a.m. Peter Knickles, 60, of Portland, was arrested on Maine Mall Road by Officer Shane Stephenson on a charge of violating condition of release.

11/2 at 1:25 a.m. Michelle Howard, 31, of Portland, was arrested on Main Street by Officer Daniel Purinton on a charge of operating under the influence.

11/2 at 1:30 a.m. Michael McDonald, 27, of Saco, was arrested on Broadway by Officer Zachary Quadland on a charge of operating under the influence.

11/7 at 4:07 a.m. Bryce Dillon Dingwell, 20, of South Portland, was arrested on Westbrook Street by Officer Daniel Purinton on charges of operating a vehicle without a license and failing to stop for an officer.

11/7 at 7:43 a.m. Kevin Jackson, 23, of South Portland, was arrested on Cannon Road by Officer Shane Stephenson on a charge of domestic violence assault.

11/7 at 6:55 p.m. Eric Faulkingham, 40, of Old Orchard Beach, was arrested on Maine Mall Road by Officer Kim Dell’Aquila on charges of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and unlawful possession of a scheduled drug.

11/7 at 9:03 p.m. Luther Campbell, 49, of Portland, was arrested on Gorham Road by Officer Kim Dell’Aquila on charges of criminal threatening and terrorizing.

11/7 at 10:46 p.m. Icesis Stanwood-Carpenter, 22, listed as a transient, was arrested on Gorham Road by Officer Kim Dell’Aquila on charges of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug.

11/7 at 10:46 p.m. Victoria Tranchemontagne, 25, listed as a transient, was arrested on Gorham Road by Officer Kim Dell’Aquila on charges of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug, unlawful possession of heroin and theft by receiving stolen property.

11/7 at 11:57 p.m. Selvin Orlando Thompson, 29, of Portland, was arrested on Main Street by Officer Daniel Purinton on a charge of aggravated assault.

11/8 at 1:56 p.m. Norman Scott Merrill, 57, of South Portland, was arrested on Burwell Avenue by Officer Eric Young on a charge of violating condition of release.

11/8 at 5:52 p.m. Antony Figueroa, 29, of South Portland, was arrested on Tremont Street by Officer Nicolas Dascanio on a warrant.

Summonses

11/1 at 7:09 p.m. Marguerite Mason, 79, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Broadway by Officer Caleb Gray on a charge of operating under the influence.

11/2 at 2:57 p.m. A male juvenile, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Broadway by Officer Chris Schofield on a charge of operating a vehicle without a license.

11/3 at 7:16 p.m. A male juvenile, of Westbrook, was issued a summons on Maine Mall Road by Officer Taylor Stroup on a charge of a minor consuming liquor.

11/6 at 10:45 a.m. Billyjack Curtis, 45, of Brunswick, was issued a summons on North Kelsey Street by Officer Philip Longanecker on charges of operating with a suspended license and violating condition of release.

11/6 at 5:26 p.m. David King, 25, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Gorham Road by Officer Kevin Sager on a charge of operating with a suspended license.

11/6 at 9:19 p.m. Kyle Gay, 30, of Portland, was issued a summons on Maine Mall Road by Officer Kim Dell’Aquila on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

11/7 at 12:09 a.m. Norman Scott Merrill, 57, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Burwell Avenue by Officer Ezekiel Collins on a charge of violating condition of release.

11/7 at 5:47 p.m. Michael Elowitz, 37, of Portland, was issued a summons on Ocean Street by Officer Nicolas Dascanio on a charge of operating a vehicle without a license.

11/8 at 11:06 a.m. Gloria Blanchard, 58, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Broadway by Officer Rocco Navarro on a charge of operating after registration suspended.

11/8 at 2:43 p.m. Lillian John, 33, of Portland, was issued a summons on Jetport Boulevard by Officer Rocco Navarro on charge of criminal trespass.

Fire calls

11/5 at 12:44 p.m. Oil or other combustible liquid spill on Broadway.

11/5 at 8:10 p.m. False alarm or false call on Ocean Street.

11/6 at 11:48 a.m. Gas leak on Clemons Street.

11/6 at 12:10 p.m. Chemical spill or leak on Scarborough Connector.

11/6 at 4:19 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Cottage Road.

11/6 at 5:17 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Interstate 95.

11/6 at 5:31 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Broadway.

11/6 at 9:43 p.m. Power line down on Chapel Street.

11/7 at 10 a.m. False alarm or false incident on Westbrook Street.

11/7 at 10:04 a.m. False alarm or false call on Brindle Circle.

11/8 at 3:39 p.m. Carbon monoxide detector activation on Brigham Street.

11/8 at 8:56 p.m. False alarm or false call on Ocean Avenue.

11/10 at 6:42 a.m. Telephone or cable wire down on E Street.

11/10 at 10:03 a.m. Smoke or odor removal on Landry Circle.

11/10 at 11:30 a.m. False alarm or false call on Brickhill Avenue.

11/10 at 2:50 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Interstate 95.

11/10 at 8:21 p.m. Oil or other combustible liquid spill on Alfred Street.

11/11 at 2:51 a.m. Unauthorized burning on Grand Street.

11/11 at 9:59 a.m. Removal of victim(s) from stalled elevator on Western Avenue.

11/11 at 9:40 p.m. Passenger vehicle fire on Lombard Street.

EMS

The South Portland Fire Department responded to 56 calls from Nov. 5 to 11.

