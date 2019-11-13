Cape Elizabeth

Tues.  11/19  7 p.m.  Planning Board  TH

Wed.  11/20  6 p.m.  Town Council Appointments Committee  TH

Thur.  11/21  6 p.m.  Fort Williams Park Committee  CC

Thur.  11/21  6:30 p.m.  Thomas Memorial Library Committee  TML

Thur.  11/21  6:30 p.m.  Energy Committee  TH

Scarborough

Mon.  11/18  6:30 p.m.  Community Center Committee  Wentworth School

Wed.  11/20  3 p.m.  Finance Committee  MB

Wed.  11/20  7 p.m.  Town Council  MB

Thur.  11/21  4 p.m.  Ordinance Committee  MB

Thur.  11/21  7:30 p.m.  Sanitary District  MB

South Portland

Mon.  11/18  6:30 p.m.  Conservation Commission  CH

Mon.  11/18  6:30 p.m.  Willard Beach Master Plan  929 Highland Ave.

Tues.  11/19  6:30 p.m.  City Council  CH

Wed.  11/20  7:30 a.m.  Bike-Pedestrian Committee  496 Ocean St.

Wed.  11/20  6:30 p.m.  Energy & Recycling Committee  CC

Wed.  11/20  7 p.m.  Planning Board  CH

Thur.  11/21  6 p.m.  Comprehensive Plan  CH

Thur.  11/21  6 p.m.  Safer Walking Forum  SPHS

 

