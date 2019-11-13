Cape Elizabeth
Tues. 11/19 7 p.m. Planning Board TH
Wed. 11/20 6 p.m. Town Council Appointments Committee TH
Thur. 11/21 6 p.m. Fort Williams Park Committee CC
Thur. 11/21 6:30 p.m. Thomas Memorial Library Committee TML
Thur. 11/21 6:30 p.m. Energy Committee TH
Scarborough
Mon. 11/18 6:30 p.m. Community Center Committee Wentworth School
Wed. 11/20 3 p.m. Finance Committee MB
Wed. 11/20 7 p.m. Town Council MB
Thur. 11/21 4 p.m. Ordinance Committee MB
Thur. 11/21 7:30 p.m. Sanitary District MB
South Portland
Mon. 11/18 6:30 p.m. Conservation Commission CH
Mon. 11/18 6:30 p.m. Willard Beach Master Plan 929 Highland Ave.
Tues. 11/19 6:30 p.m. City Council CH
Wed. 11/20 7:30 a.m. Bike-Pedestrian Committee 496 Ocean St.
Wed. 11/20 6:30 p.m. Energy & Recycling Committee CC
Wed. 11/20 7 p.m. Planning Board CH
Thur. 11/21 6 p.m. Comprehensive Plan CH
Thur. 11/21 6 p.m. Safer Walking Forum SPHS
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
The Forecaster
Brunswick schools work to flatten barriers for asylum-seekers
-
Local & State
Car plows into Portland restaurant
-
Times Record
Marji Greenhut reflects on a career, life as an artist (with a lowercase ‘a’)
-
Business
Hannaford pledges $1 million, launches new program to combat child hunger
-
Times Record Opinion
Tom Purcell: Driving an ‘underwater’ car is no fun