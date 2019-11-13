WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court says Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is missing arguments at the court because she’s home sick with a stomach bug.
The 86-year-old Ginsburg was absent when her colleagues took the bench just after 10 a.m. Wednesday. Chief Justice John Roberts announced she was indisposed, but would take part in the decision of the two cases being argued.
Court spokeswoman Kathy Arberg says a stomach bug kept Ginsburg at home.
Ginsburg has had two separate bouts with cancer in the past year. Her recovery from lung cancer surgery caused her to miss court sessions in January. They were her first absences from arguments in a quarter-century as a justice.
She had radiation treatment for a tumor on her pancreas in August.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Business
Former Saco mill goes up for auction Thursday
-
Nation & World
Supreme Court Justice Ginsburg home sick with stomach bug
-
Nation & World
Trump welcomes Turkey’s president, thanks him for cease-fire in northern Syria
-
Local & State
Police looking for Raymond man missing since Sunday
-
Southern Forecaster
On eve of departure, S. Portland mayor speaks on struggles with substance use disorder
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.