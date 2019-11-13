Church fair – Saturday, Nov. 16, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., North Congregational Church, 22 Church Hill Road, Buxton (Groveville). Crafts, jewelry, cookie walk, raffles, white elephant area, food table with coffee and donuts, lunch with chili, soup, chowder, hot dogs and chips.

Home for the Holidays Christmas fair – Saturday, Nov. 16, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Saint Anne’s Church, 299 Main St., Gorham. Crafts, raffles, jewelry, knitted items, wreaths, gramma’s attic, baked goods, light breakfast, lunch and more.

Village Square Fair – Saturday, Nov. 16, 9 a.m.- 2 p.m., Standish Congregational Church, Oak Hill Road, Standish. Apple fritters, cookie walk, from the garden, craft corner, wreaths, Advent calendars, tools and Christmas room. Sandwiches, chowders, stews and chili 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: