Community meal – Thursday, Nov. 14, noon, Westbrook-Warren Congregational Church, 810 Main St., Westbrook. Beef noodle, $5.

Free dinner – Thursday, Nov. 14, 5:30-6:30 p.m., St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, 678 Washington Ave., Portland.

Chowder luncheon – Friday, Nov. 15, and every Friday, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., North Deering Congregational Church, 1364 Washington Ave., Portland. Bowl of haddock chowder with crackers, $9; or lobster roll lunch with chips, $10; cup of chowder, $6; combination lobster roll with cup of chowder, $13. All lunches include fresh baked bread, pickle, cookie and beverage. Takeouts available.

Bean supper – Saturday, Nov. 16, 5-6:30 p.m., Saint Anne’s Church, 299 Main St., Gorham. Beans, oven roasted pulled pork, potato salad, coleslaw, rolls and pies. $8.

Free community meal – Wednesday, Nov. 20, 5-6 p.m., Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St., Westbrook. A hot meal and fellowship sponsored by Wayside Food Services and Trinity Lutheran Church of Westbrook.

Church dinner – Saturday, Nov. 23, 5-6 p.m., Buxton United Methodist Church, 276 Chicopee Road, Buxton. To benefit the community. Ham, pork, beans, turkey and desserts. All you can eat, $5; children free.

Free Thanksgiving meal – Thursday, Nov. 28, noon, Mister Bagel, 13 New Portland Road, Gorham. Turkey with all the fixings. Donations accepted for Gorham Ecumenical Food Pantry. For dinner reservations or requests for delivery, call Roxanne Moody at 839-4516.

Haddock Supper Buffet – Saturday, Nov. 30, 5 p.m., Living Waters Church, Parker Farm Road, Buxton. Suggested donation: $8 adult, $4 child, $20 family.

Nonprofit organizations who want to list public meals should email information 10 days in advance to [email protected]

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: