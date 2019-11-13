BABSON PARK, Mass. — Millie Brady scored 2:46 into the third quarter, and Tori Roche added a goal with 11 seconds left in the third to propel 14th-ranked Babson to a 2-0 win over St. Joseph’s on Wednesday in the first round of the NCAA Division III field hockey tournament.

Alexandria Simpson recorded three saves for St. Joseph’s (18-4), which was making its fourth straight NCAA tournament appearance.

Cassidy Riley had two saves for Babson (19-4), which advanced to the second round for the first time since 2016.

FOOTBALL

OHIO STATE: Star defensive end Chase Young will be held out of one more game as punishment for breaking NCAA rules by accepting a personal loan.

The penalty was announced by Ohio State in a statement Wednesday. The school had sought immediate reinstatement from the NCAA.

The situation worked out as well as it could have for the second-ranked Buckeyes. Young, a preseason All-American and the nation’s leader in sacks, was held of the 73-14 rout of Maryland last week and will miss Saturday’s game against 50-point underdog Rutgers.

He’ll return for showdowns with No. 9 Penn State and No. 14 Michigan to end the regular season.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

VCU 84, (23) LSU 82: Marcus Santos-Silva had 17 points and 11 rebounds, and the Rams (3-0) turned 26 turnovers into 37 points in a victory over the Tigers (1-1) in Richmond, Virginia.

(18) OHIO STATE 76, (10) VILLANOVA 51: Duane Washington Jr. had 14 points and four other players scored in double figures as the Buckeyes (3-0) started hot and rolled past the Wildcats (1-1) in Columbus, Ohio.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

(4) UCONN 64, VANDERBILT 51: Megan Walker scored 25 points, and the Huskies (2-0) beat the Commodores (2-1) in Nashville.

