Wells police say a Somersworth, New Hampshire, man and his girlfriend have been charged with robbing the Circle K/Irving gas station on Post Road at gunpoint the previous day.

Mathew Mosner, 27, and Danielle Theoret, 25, both of Somersworth, New Hampshire, have each been charged with robbery, a Class A crime, Wells police said in a news release.

Mosner and Theoret were being held at the Strafford County Jail in New Hampshire pending their extradition to Maine.

Police said Mosner entered the Circle K around 1:15 p.m. wearing a scarf over his face and a black hoodie. He threatened the clerk with a handgun and demanded cash from both registers before fleeing on foot.

Soon after the robbery, Wells police were contacted by Somersworth police, who told them that Mosner was in custody and had admitted to robbing the business in Wells. Wells police interviewed Mosner and Theoret in New Hampshire and said both admitted to their roles in the robbery.

Theoret told police she drove Mosner from the robbery, and Mosner told police that he had committed another armed robbery in Somersworth a few days earlier, Well police said.

