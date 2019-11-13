WESTBROOK— Ann Peoples, an At-Large city councilor and member of the Maine House of Representatives, died Tuesday at 72.

The news was shared officially Wednesday with city officials and employees. No cause of death has been disclosed, but Peoples had been ill for some time.

“She was very knowledgeable and caring of everyone in the city. Westbrook had her heart,” Council Chairman Gary Rairdon said Wednesday. “It’s really sad. I knew the day would come, I knew when she moved to the Springbrook Center things weren’t very good, but talk about a trooper doing her state and the city work” through her illness.

“She was truly a servant to the city and she will be missed big time,” Rairdon said.

Peoples was a five-term state representative in the Legislature, representing part of Westbrook.

House Speaker Sara Gideon offered her condolences to Peoples’ family in a statement Wednesday.

“Ann was a devoted public servant, a passionate advocate for her community, and a loving wife, mother and grandmother. Ann spent her life, including her time in the Legislature, improving the lives of Mainers. Her passing is a tremendous loss to our state, and we will miss her deeply,” Gideon said.

People’s experience as a public servant goes back decades, with time spent on the Planning Board from 1996 to 2003, and early City Council bouts from 1994-1996.

She was the Ward 4 city councilor from 2004 to 2006, and At-large councilor from 2016 until now.

“This is very sad news, and she will be sorely missed,” City Clerk Angela Holmes said.

This story will be updated.

