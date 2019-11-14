SACO — Six local companies, both large and small, were recognized by the Biddeford + Saco Chamber of Commerce + Industry at its annual Auction and Awards Celebration, held at Thornton Academy Nov. 2.

The winners were selected by members of the Chamber Board of Directors based on nominations solicited from the membership.

“We’re always thrilled to recognize outstanding contributors to our local economy and community,” said Chamber Executive Director Jim LaBelle. “We’re fortunate to have so many great companies and organizations in the area to consider for our annual awards.”

The Family-Owned Business of the Year award went to Haley’s Metal Shop, cited for their expertise and service over five generations and for more than 100 years in business in Biddeford.

The Entrepreneur of the Year award went to Doug Sanford, owner and developer of the Pepperell Mill Campus. Sanford was recognized for being one of the pioneering leaders in the growth and revitalization of the area.

Keep it Local Maine received the Small Business of the Year award. LaBelle said nominators praised owners Todd and Kim Regoulinsky for their “customer-centric” approach and focus on building and supporting Maine’s local economy through their unique print publication that offers information and value to businesses and consumers.

The Large Business of the Year was awarded to Saco & Biddeford Savings for their enduring commitment to giving back to the community in so many ways and is a cornerstone of their company culture, he said.

The Business Excellence Award went to Amtrak Downeaster, nominated for their reliable daily rail transportation service from the Saco Transportation Center since 2001.

Southern Maine Health Care received the Non-Profit of the Year award, recognized for their compassionate care and dedicated team of employees in providing health service leadership to the region.

At the event, Thornton Academy was singled out for appreciation as a long-time partner of the Chamber and for donating their facilities for the annual celebration.

For information on the Biddeford + Saco Chamber of Commerce + Industry, visit :biddefordsacochamber.org

