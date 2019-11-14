Thank you to the citizens of Westbrook.

Although the voter turnout for our local elections on Nov. 5 was lower than many had hoped for – or anticipated – I’d like to thank all those engaged citizens who turned out to exercise one of the most cherished rights of Americans since the founding of our 13 Colonies. And thank all those municipal staff led by City Clerk Angela Holmes and her outstanding team for their election efforts.

And a huge thank you to each and every candidate that – no matter their background or backing – put some inspirational efforts into their campaigns. It is not easy to run for office, as I quickly found out myself – starting a campaign late, working full time, battling health issues and dealing with all of those wonders of “politics” that happen when you stand up for your values and beliefs. Some days I woke up thinking it might be easier to take live missile fire while flying Navy missions over Iraq again – and I probably won’t soon forget things like an elected school board official openly making it her mission that my campaign fail.

And I know some of the other candidates probably feel the same way. Anyone running for office for the betterment of their community should be commended, and I hope the entire city of Westbrook will join me in thanking each candidate when seeing them, about town. Whether running for political office or volunteering on municipal boards or committees all these individuals are what makes Westbrook so special.

I’ve said time and time again over the last several years that we have some of the greatest potential in the city of Westbrook as anywhere in America.

Our open spaces – and places to gather and connect as family, friends and strangers – will continue to get some impressive upgrades. Our values and care for each other when down are second to none. The potential of our river restoration and downtown revitalization – the physical heart of our community – are nearly limitless. Our burgeoning sense of tourism with our improving downtown and the new Rock Row and concert venues and becoming a destination for the first time in our city’s history lend a sense of hope rarely seen before. And our growing sense of community spirit – and volunteerism – keeps our Inspirational possibilities alive.

But above all, no matter our party or views of issues or each other, our collective drive as a community to make Westbrook the very best it can be, is indescribably fascinating and holds an emboldened promise for the future. We are truly destined for greatness one day in Westbrook, Maine.

Thank you to the entire Westbrook community from the bottom of my heart for one of the greatest, personally enriching and learning experiences of my life. I hope we can collectively congratulate all the winners and thank all the candidates who were prepared to serve – as we now turn our attention to getting our homes and families ready for the cold weather and holidays ahead.

And most importantly, I hope we can all get ready. Ready, because Westbrook is ready – and cleared – for takeoff into the future like never before. Let’s all get to work – together!

Honor the past. Engage in the present. Embolden the future.

Philip D. Spiller Jr., a candidate for Westbrook mayor in the recent election, is a Jetblue Airways captain and a retired commander in the U.S. Navy.

