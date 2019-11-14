CONCORD, N.H. — Former Illinois congressman Joe Walsh has filed for the New Hampshire presidential primary, officially giving President Donald Trump two major Republican primary challengers in the early voting state.
Walsh has centered his longshot bid squarely on Trump. He’s become a vocal critic of the president, saying Trump is unfit for the office.
Former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld has also filed to challenge Trump in the New Hampshire primary.
Both Walsh and Weld have struggled so far to have large-scale fundraising success. Another would-be primary challenger, former South Carolina governor and congressman Mark Sanford, dropped his bid Tuesday.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Nation & World
Second U.S. official heard Trump’s call with Sondland, says AP source
-
Cops & Courts
Charges brought in case of stolen donation bins for family of slain Waterville woman
-
Local & State
OSHA is inspecting four businesses in connection to Farmington propane explosion
-
Nation & World
Suspect in custody after multiple people hurt in Southern California high school shooting
-
Times Record Opinion
Rotary International announces progress in eliminating polio globally
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.