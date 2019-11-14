Re: “Narrow Gauge Railroad planning new buildings” (Nov. 12, Page B1):

Reading the article on the Narrow Gauge Railroad (with the rendering) about the plans for a new railroad station in the Old Port, all I can say is: “Bravo!” How exciting!

It’s the best news I’ve read in a very long time. I hope it comes to pass.

Go, Portland, go!

Gunnel Larsdotter

Portland

letter to the editor
