NEW HIRES

Animal Wellness Action announced the appointment Gina Garey as director for Maine.

Garey, an animal behaviorist, began her role with AWA in July, following four years of service on the Maine State Council for the Humane Society of the United States.

Elizabeth Fagan joined Geiger as the director of marketing for their Crestline division.

Fagan brings 20 years of leadership experience in strategic planning, marketing and e-commerce across several industries.

Prior to joining Geiger, she served as director of marketing for Planet Dog.

Plixer in Kennebunk has hired Chris Moulas as vice president of global sales.

Moulas brings extensive experience in the network computing industry. He previously served as vice president of sales for Arbor Networks and vice president of sales for Forcepoint.

Katherine Krakowka joined the Portland law firm Murray Plumb & Murray.

Krakowka will serve as a counsel attorney, working with the business and corporate law, and business reorganization and insolvency practice groups. She previously worked for Marcus Clegg.

Christopher M. Buttarazzi M.D. joined the staff of Maine Behavioral Healthcare and Maine Medical Partners as an addiction psychiatrist.

Buttarazzi will provide services at Maine Behavioral Health’s Substance Use Treatment program in South Portland and within Maine Medical Center’s outpatient office at McGeachey Hall in Portland. He is a graduated from the Maine Medical Center/Tufts School of Medicine MaineTrack program.

Martha Sullivan was hired as director of operations at Juniper Hill School for Place-Based Education in Alna.

Sullivan brings two decades of experience as a teacher, school administrator, curriculum developer and children’s nature book author.

Michelle Lester joined Midcoast Humane as a marketing manager.

Lester previously ran her own marketing business. She also led sales and marketing for a weekly business newspaper in Fort

Worth, Texas. From 2015 to 2018, she was the publisher of the Times Record.

AWARDS and RECOGNITIONS

Maine and Maine Home+Design magazines take top honors at the annual Folio Awards.

Maine won the Eddie for Magazine Section with a collection of features in its January 2019 issue – the Entrepreneurship Issue. Maine Home+Design won the Ozzie for Overall Art Direction and also received an Eddie honorable mention in the Full Issue category for December 2018 – the Architecture Issue.

