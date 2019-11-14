Travel guide Fodor’s has put Portland on its “2020 Go List” of the 52 best places to visit around the world.
Fodor’s recommendation follows Lonely Planet, which last month ranked Maine among the world’s best places to travel, noting that the state would be celebrating its 200th birthday next year.
Portland was the only New England spot in Fodor’s top 52.
On its website, Fodor’s cited Portland’s food scene as a reason to visit, noting that Bon Appetit had named Portland its 2018 Restaurant City of the Year. The guide also called out such tourist-centric features as the Maine Beer Bus tour of breweries, Maine Food for Thought’s tours of local restaurants and cafes and the Harbor Fish Market as a place to go for local seafood.
The travel guide also made note of the Portland Art Museum and the Portland Observatory as must-see spots.
“Portland Art Museum is a must to see amazing seascapes and landscapes by great American painters like Winslow Homer, Andrew Wyeth, and Edward Hopper. And the Portland Observatory, built in 1807, provides a unique view of the city, bay, and surrounding islands,” the website said.
The Children’s Museum and Narrow Gauge Railroad were included as family-friendly spots for visitors.
The guide also added a last tourist suggestion: the Casco Bay Line mailboat run, as a good way to visit several islands in one trip.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
