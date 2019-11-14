BIDDEFORD — The Salvation Army of Old Orchard Beach will kick off its Annual Christmas Kettle Effort when Mayor Alan Casavant of Biddeford will bring greetings in a brief ceremony on Saturday, Nov. 16 at 10 a.m. at the Market Basket supermarket at 220 Mariner Way in Biddeford. A Salvation Army Brass Ensemble will also be part of the festivities playing holiday carols.

The Salvation Army is encouraging the public to help the organization meet its annual goal by contributing generously during the Red Kettle campaign at various red kettles in the area during the holiday season.

“For 128 years, Salvation Army red kettles around the world have been linked to the Christmas season and to compassion for the needy,” said Major Bryan Smith, Commanding officer of the Old Orchard Beach Salvation Army.

Last year, funds donated at these kettles enabled The Salvation Army to provide services and programs to men, women and children during the holidays and throughout the year. The Salvation Army provided food, clothing, utilities and emergency disaster aid. Also, children were provided the opportunity to attend The Salvation Army’s Camp Sebago in Standish.

Making it even easier to donate, The Salvation Army will have smart chips and QR codes on kettle signs this year. This allows shoppers to simply bump or scan their phones to make a digital donation.

