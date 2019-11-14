SACO — Wondering how you will survive the weeks surrounding Thanksgiving and Christmas after the loss of a loved one?

The “Surviving the Holidays” session, hosted by Good Shepherd Parish’s Grief Ministry, may be for you.

The evening presentation will be held at Most Holy Trinity Church on 271 Main St. in Saco on Thursday, Nov. 14, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. The two-hour session will offer helpful, practical suggestions on working through feelings of grief that many occur during Thanksgiving, Advent, and Christmas due to the loss of a loved one.

“Surviving the Holidays” offers help and hope as you navigate the coming months. The seminar is especially for people grieving a loved one’s death as participants will learn how to deal with the many emotions they’ll face during the holidays, what to do about traditions and other coming changes, helpful tips for surviving social events, and how to discover hope for your future.

The program assists participants with handling loneliness through a video presentation filled with tips on planning your holiday season, real-life stories of others who have navigated the season after a loved one’s death, and the perspective of 13 grief recovery experts. Attendees will hear how others deal with the holidays and can share how grief is affecting them (optional, as the comfort of participants is the top priority).

Participants will also receive a holiday survival guide that provides ongoing support.

Good Shepherd Parish launched its Grief Ministry program earlier this year to offer support and comfort to community members coping with the loss of a loved one and to walk alongside individuals needing guidance through one of life’s most difficult experiences. The ministry has featured faith-based support groups, sessions devoted to different themes and topics, and resources for those in need.

For more information about “Surviving the Holidays” or Grief Ministry, call the parish at (207) 282-3321.

