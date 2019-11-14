“I like to see a man proud of the place in which he lives. I like to see a man live so that his place will be proud of him.” Abraham Lincoln

Readers, what do we owe one another?

We are wrapping up another summer. As we walk down the streets and lanes of our communities we hear the whisper of the bare trees losing their brilliant fall foliage.

We live in a modern America and are entering another voting year. (As Betty Davis would say, “It is going to be a bumpy ride.”) We live in a hectic, hard driven society. There are many challenges that we face in our nation. There is much to think about. Speaking boldly we need to walk and work together developing a bond of trust. Whoever runs for public office has to be inspired and guide others in their faith, citizenship and to explore the liberties that our constitution grants. We all need a deeper appreciation of faith, love of country and to be dedicated to family. Running for office includes hard work to get things right. Each decision should be thoughtfully measured and deliberate. Our politics should try to balance profit and human dignity. Officers should do the absolute best for the country, to be honest with themselves and others, no matter how difficult upholding their oath. Again, what do we owe one another? America has to present a better version of itself and the hope of peace.

As we turn through the seasons new ideas capture the imagination. What fascinates though, is the magic of it all. Community is a beautiful thing. We are free and hope to keep on growing, aging and learning. In the journey of life, if we live long enough, there will come a disparaging stage. Elderhood, according to Louise Aronson, M.D. is “an aging, i.e., still breathing human being.” The Age Friendly groups are striving to help the elderly make the most of life. Older people need help with age related challenges. Aging takes place over years or decades, muscles weaken and joints stiffen. Our body and mind change with age, mostly for the worse. The Age Friendly Organization help elders navigate the pressures of life. To reach out to others with gentleness and care lifting spirits and making life better.

There are many responsible organizations that make a real difference. According to my incoming e-mails help is needed in our communities. A friendly helping hand is always welcome at a soup kitchen. Volunteers can help the great need and difficult situations around our area. Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Southern Maine are looking for volunteers to mentor a child with a little gift of friendship, taking a walk, sharing time or just hanging out together. Speaking of youngsters, the York County Retired Educator Association of Southern Maine volunteers caring for our children and community. They celebrate the moments each season brings. The group does some fund raising in order to award scholarships to aspiring teachers. They have cleanup and repair day at schools, provide pencils and books, tutor, Ways and Means, Craft Fairs and much more.

— Zaffie Hadiaris is a retired school teacher who lives in Saco. She is also the host of the “Zaffie” show, a weekly TV talk show that can be seen on Biddeford public access station channel 3.

